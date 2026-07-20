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40M AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Trace Crowe gets up-and-down from 102 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Trace Crowe gets up-and-down from 102 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Trace Crowe finished tied for 24th at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Crowe at the 3M Open.

Crowe's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2468-72-68-67-9

At the 3M Open

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-69-69-67-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-70-68-74-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-68-70-69-818.822

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Crowe has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1800.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0460.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.313-0.418
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.188-0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.367-0.082

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards has been a strength.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has a -0.046 mark and hits 69.17% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.30 putts per round and breaks par 23.06% of the time.
  • Crowe currently has 110 FedExCup Regular Season points and is ranked 152nd in the standings.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
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Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
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Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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