Trace Crowe betting profile: 3M Open
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Trace Crowe gets up-and-down from 102 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Trace Crowe finished tied for 24th at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Crowe's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.180
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.046
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.313
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.188
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.367
|-0.082
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards has been a strength.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has a -0.046 mark and hits 69.17% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.30 putts per round and breaks par 23.06% of the time.
- Crowe currently has 110 FedExCup Regular Season points and is ranked 152nd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.