Tony Finau betting profile: 3M Open
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Tony Finau drains 32-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere
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Tony Finau won the 3M Open in 2022, finishing at 17-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of returning to the winner's circle at the 2026 3M Open.
Finau's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|2024
|T12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|2023
|T7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|2022
|1
|67-68-65-67
|-17
|2021
|T28
|72-67-68-70
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 17-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.9
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.3
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.0
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.5
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.7
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.3
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.8
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.0
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.093
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.153
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.218
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.020
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.048
|-0.072
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.153 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
- Finau's FedExCup Regular Season points total of 409 ranked 83rd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.