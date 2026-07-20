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19M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Tom Kim news conference after winning Genesis Scottish Open

Tom Kim news conference after winning Genesis Scottish Open

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Tom Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 13-under.

Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2868-68-69-66-13
2022T2673-68-67-71-5

At the 3M Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open165-66-68-64-17500.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4667-68-69-71-99.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 2.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0580.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6561.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2190.308
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0590.442
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7582.018

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.058 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.656 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
  • Kim ranked 25th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 0.758 this season. He ranked eighth in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.02% rate and ranked 35th with 1,097 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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