Tom Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Kim has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.