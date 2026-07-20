Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: 3M Open
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Thorbjørn Olesen hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at Charles Schwab
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Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Olesen's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-67-80-67
|+3
|3.4
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|71-65-69-71
|-8
|4.3
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.055
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.222
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.086
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.481
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.291
|-0.963
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.222 mark. He has a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he breaks par 19.93% of the time.
- Olesen ranks 168th with 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.