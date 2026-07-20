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32M AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Thorbjørn Olesen hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at Charles Schwab

Thorbjørn Olesen hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at Charles Schwab

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Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Olesen at the 3M Open.

Olesen's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1462-66-67-73-16

At the 3M Open

  • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Olesen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-67-80-67+33.4
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6271-65-69-71-84.3
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-66-75-74-48
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-68-67-67-1053
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-70+5--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-69-68-73-411.375

Olesen's recent performances

  • Olesen has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Olesen has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Olesen has averaged -0.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.055-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2220.038
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.086-0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.481-0.630
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.291-0.963

Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.222 mark. He has a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he breaks par 19.93% of the time.
  • Olesen ranks 168th with 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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