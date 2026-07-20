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38M AGO

Thomas Campbell betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Thomas Campbell makes birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

Thomas Campbell makes birdie on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Thomas Campbell missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities last year, shooting 8-over in his most recent appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Campbell at the 3M Open.

Campbell's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-77+8

At the 3M Open

  • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-77+8--

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the 3M Open, where he finished 8-over.
  • Campbell has an average of -2.665 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -5.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.665
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.925
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.933
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.533
Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.990

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.665 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell recorded a -2.925 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
  • Campbell's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.933 in his past five tournaments reflects difficulties in his short game.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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