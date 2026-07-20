Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open
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Taylor Pendrith's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 68th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his past performance at the 3M Open.
Pendrith's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|2024
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 14-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.293
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.083
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.008
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.333
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.115
|0.240
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 445 FedExCup Regular Season points (80th) and ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.83%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.