PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Taylor Pendrith's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 68th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his past performance at the 3M Open.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the 3M Open.

Pendrith's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6868-69-71-69-7
2024566-64-73-67-14
2023MC71-68-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 14-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.2930.292
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.083-0.131
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0080.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.333-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1150.240

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
  • Pendrith has earned 445 FedExCup Regular Season points (80th) and ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.83%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
33M AGO
2026 3M Open preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
36M AGO
Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
36M AGO
Ben James betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW