Taylor Pendrith betting profile: 3M Open

Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.