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37M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at John Deere

Taylor Moore sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at John Deere

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Taylor Moore posted consecutive top-15 finishes at the 3M Open in 2024 and 2025, shooting 11-under and 16-under respectively. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open looking to build on that momentum.

Latest odds for Moore at the 3M Open.

Moore's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1466-67-66-69-16
2024T1269-71-65-68-11

At the 3M Open

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4440.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.488-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1430.134
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.126-0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2240.059

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.488 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Moore has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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