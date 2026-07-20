Taylor Moore betting profile: 3M Open

Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.

Moore has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.