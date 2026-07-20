Takumi Kanaya betting profile: 3M Open
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Takumi Kanaya sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for seventh at 19-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open, where defending champion Kurt Kitayama will look to repeat after his 23-under victory last year.
Kanaya's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
At the 3M Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|68-69-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.013
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.727
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.288
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.406
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.020
|0.610
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.727 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 18.81% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.