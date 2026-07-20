S.Y. Noh betting profile: 3M Open
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S.Y. Noh hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Players in This Article
S.Y. Noh returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Noh withdrew after the first round.
Noh's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|74
|-
|2023
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|2022
|T38
|69-71-69-72
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round following an opening score of 74.
- Noh's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 38th at 3-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|68-73-74-65
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.397
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.409
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.529
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.045
|-0.151
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards reflects his moderate length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sported a 0.397 mark. He maintained a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noh delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round and broke par 23.61% of the time.
- Noh has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.