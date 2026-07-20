Sungjae Im betting profile: 3M Open
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Sungjae Im's 344-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Sungjae Im finished tied for second at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.
Im's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2022
|T2
|65-70-67-68
|-14
At the 3M Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|66-72-69-69
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Im has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.146
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.672
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.345
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.180
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.001
|-0.327
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12.
- Im ranks 57th with 660 FedExCup Regular Season points and 138th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.62%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.