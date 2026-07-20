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41M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im's 344-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Sungjae Im's 344-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Sungjae Im finished tied for second at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.

Latest odds for Im at the 3M Open.

Im's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71E
2023MC70-71-1
2022T265-70-67-68-14

At the 3M Open

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1466-72-69-69-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7168-69-68-76-32.800
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-66-66-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667

Im's recent performances

  • Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1460.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.672-0.767
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3450.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1800.063
Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.001-0.327

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12.
  • Im ranks 57th with 660 FedExCup Regular Season points and 138th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.62%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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