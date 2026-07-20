Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: 3M Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
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Yellamaraju will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under performance last year.
At the 3M Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|68-65-69-77
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.145
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.036
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.230
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.646
|0.313
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.306 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.145 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 737 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) and ranks 37th with a 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.