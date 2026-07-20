PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Yellamaraju will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under performance last year.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5268-65-69-77-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500

Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3060.146
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.145-0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0360.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2300.174
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6460.313

Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.306 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.145 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
  • Yellamaraju has earned 737 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) and ranks 37th with a 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
42M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW