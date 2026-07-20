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24M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger gets up-and-down from 40 yards for birdie on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Stephan Jaeger gets up-and-down from 40 yards for birdie on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

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Jaeger finished tied for 30th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the 3M Open.

Jaeger's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3071-66-71-66-10
2022MC74-74+6

At the 3M Open

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Jaeger missed the cut in 2022, shooting 6-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.165-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0770.584
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3340.402
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1200.077
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2120.643

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.077 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 66.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
  • Jaeger has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
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Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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