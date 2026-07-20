Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: 3M Open

Mazzoli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards provides solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mazzoli sports a 1.496 mark. He maintains a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Mazzoli has struggled with a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. However, he has delivered a 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.