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39M AGO

Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana

Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana

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Stefano Mazzoli returns to competition at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026, for the 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Mazzoli at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Mazzoli's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Mazzoli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-66-20--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

Mazzoli's recent performances

  • Mazzoli won his most recent tournament, claiming victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 20-under.
  • He has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Mazzoli has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Mazzoli has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mazzoli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3280.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.4961.122
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.497-0.373
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1880.141
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5151.137

Mazzoli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mazzoli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mazzoli sports a 1.496 mark. He maintains a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Mazzoli has struggled with a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. However, he has delivered a 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
  • Mazzoli has posted a 1.515 Strokes Gained: Total mark this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.04%, and he breaks par 28.70% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mazzoli as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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