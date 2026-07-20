Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open
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Seamus Power finished tied for 28th at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after winning at 23-under in 2025.
Power's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|2024
|T37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Power's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 28th at 13-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|34.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-74-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-65-71-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|68-72-72-69
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-68-70-72
|-2
|22.000
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Power has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.183
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.340
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.233
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.438
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.147
|0.636
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.340 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.95% ranks 23rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.