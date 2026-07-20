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40M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Seamus Power sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Seamus Power sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Seamus Power finished tied for 28th at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after winning at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Power at the 3M Open.

Power's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2867-66-68-70-13
2024T3769-68-69-71-7

At the 3M Open

  • In Power's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Power's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 28th at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1168-72-67-66-1534.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicW/D77+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-74-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-65-71-67-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6068-72-72-69-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-68-70-72-222.000

Power's recent performances

  • Power has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
  • Power has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.183-0.011
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.340-0.541
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2330.258
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4380.930
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1470.636

Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.340 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Power has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.95% ranks 23rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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