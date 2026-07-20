Seamus Power betting profile: 3M Open

Power has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.

Power has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.