Sam Stevens betting profile: 3M Open

Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.