Sam Stevens betting profile: 3M Open
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Sam Stevens sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers
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Sam Stevens finished second at 22-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on taking the next step up in the 2026 3M Open.
Stevens's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|2024
|T64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|2023
|T10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
At the 3M Open
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.500
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
- Stevens has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.317
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.120
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.082
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.355
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.001
|-0.544
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Stevens currently sits 53rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 736 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.