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39M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Sam Stevens sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers

Sam Stevens sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers

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Sam Stevens finished second at 22-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on taking the next step up in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Stevens at the 3M Open.

Stevens's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025262-68-66-66-22
2024T6475-65-70-72-2
2023T1069-69-66-66-14

At the 3M Open

  • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Stevens's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250

Stevens's recent performances

  • Stevens has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
  • Stevens has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3170.491
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.120-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.082-0.243
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.355-0.614
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.001-0.544

Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
  • Stevens currently sits 53rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 736 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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