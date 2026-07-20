Ryder Cowan betting profile: 3M Open

Cowan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.299 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards demonstrates solid power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cowan sports a -0.406 mark. He maintains a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Cowan excels with a 1.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he delivers a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, and he averages 30.25 Putts Per Round. He breaks par 13.89% of the time while avoiding bogeys 19.44% of the time.