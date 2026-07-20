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44M AGO

Ryder Cowan betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Amateur Ryder Cowan of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Amateur Ryder Cowan of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Ryder Cowan has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the tournament offering a purse of $8.8 million.

Latest odds for Cowan at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Cowan's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Cowan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2368-72-72-73+5--

Cowan's recent performances

  • Cowan finished tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open with a score of 5-over.
  • Cowan has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cowan has averaged 1.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cowan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2990.300
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.406-0.409
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.3461.347
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1460.148
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3861.386

Cowan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cowan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.299 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards demonstrates solid power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cowan sports a -0.406 mark. He maintains a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Cowan excels with a 1.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he delivers a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, and he averages 30.25 Putts Per Round. He breaks par 13.89% of the time while avoiding bogeys 19.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cowan as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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