Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
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Ryan Fox discusses journey after breakthrough major win at The Open
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Ryan Fox missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2023, posting a five-over total. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026.
Fox's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|1
|72-68-62-68
|-10
|750.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-71-71-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-73-74-68
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.177
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.141
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.024
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.078
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.420
|0.425
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- Fox ranks 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,342 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.