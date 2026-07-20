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31M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox discusses journey after breakthrough major win at The Open

Ryan Fox discusses journey after breakthrough major win at The Open

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Ryan Fox missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2023, posting a five-over total. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026.

Latest odds for Fox at the 3M Open.

Fox's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC73-74+5

At the 3M Open

  • In Fox's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open Championship172-68-62-68-10750.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-65-69-70-524.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-71-71-67E6.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-73-74-68+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
  • Fox has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.177-0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1410.329
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.024-0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0780.198
Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4200.425

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
  • Fox ranks 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,342 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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