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2H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm's 347-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Ryan Brehm's 347-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Ryan Brehm has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, including last year when he shot 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making his first weekend at the 3M Open since 2022.

Latest odds for Brehm at the 3M Open.

Brehm's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+2
2024MC72-72+2
2023MC73-75+6
2022T3171-71-68-70-4
2021T5167-70-73-71-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-73 for a score of 2-over.
  • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Brehm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7968-69-77-74+42.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-70-72-69-816.574
July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--

Brehm's recent performances

  • Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 8-under.
  • He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has an average of -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.157-0.157
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.106-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.744-0.744
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.140-1.139
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.146-2.145

Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm sported a -0.106 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brehm delivered a -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he breaks par 18.40% of the time.
  • Brehm ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 19 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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