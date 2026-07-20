Ryan Brehm betting profile: 3M Open
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Ryan Brehm's 347-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Ryan Brehm has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, including last year when he shot 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making his first weekend at the 3M Open since 2022.
Brehm's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T31
|71-71-68-70
|-4
|2021
|T51
|67-70-73-71
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-73 for a score of 2-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|79
|68-69-77-74
|+4
|2.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|16.574
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.157
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.106
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.744
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.140
|-1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.146
|-2.145
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm sported a -0.106 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm delivered a -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he breaks par 18.40% of the time.
- Brehm ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 19 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.