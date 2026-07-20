Ricky Castillo betting profile: 3M Open

Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 1-under.

Castillo has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Castillo has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.