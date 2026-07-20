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41M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo's 80-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at RBC Canadian

Ricky Castillo's 80-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at RBC Canadian

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Ricky Castillo missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 65 and 73. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Castillo at the 3M Open.

Castillo's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC65-73-4

At the 3M Open

  • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.750
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 1-under.
  • Castillo has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.088-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.248-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1320.154
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0460.099
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.019-0.099

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.248 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
  • Castillo has earned 532 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) and ranks 87th with a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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