Rico Hoey betting profile: 3M Open
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Rico Hoey sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Rico Hoey returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 23-26, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 57th at nine-under.
Hoey's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|2024
|T67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of six-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.407
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.061
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.250
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.350
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.131
|0.167
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.061 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.85% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points (116th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.