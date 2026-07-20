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36M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Rico Hoey sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Rico Hoey sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Rico Hoey returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to take place July 23-26, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 57th at nine-under.

Latest odds for Hoey at the 3M Open.

Hoey's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5768-65-74-68-9
2024T6770-70-68-75-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of six-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4070.526
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0610.438
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.250-0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.350-0.634
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.1310.167

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.061 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.85% of the time.
  • Hoey has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points (116th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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