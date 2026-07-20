Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open

Silverman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Silverman has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.