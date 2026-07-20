Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open
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Ben Silverman's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Ben Silverman returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. Silverman looks to improve upon his tied for 61st finish from last year's tournament.
Silverman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|2024
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of eight-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|17
|68-66-67-66
|-17
|51.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.177
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.007
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.027
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.545
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.334
|0.164
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards places him in the lower portion of the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.007 mark. He maintains a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivers a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.43 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 21.23% of the time.
- Silverman currently ranks 131st with 190 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.