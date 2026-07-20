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24M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Ben Silverman's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Ben Silverman returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. Silverman looks to improve upon his tied for 61st finish from last year's tournament.

Latest odds for Silverman at the 3M Open.

Silverman's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6166-69-71-70-8
2024T5368-68-71-73-4

At the 3M Open

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.860
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Silverman has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.177-0.370
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.007-0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.027-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5450.616
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3340.164

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards places him in the lower portion of the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.007 mark. He maintains a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Silverman delivers a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.43 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 21.23% of the time.
  • Silverman currently ranks 131st with 190 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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