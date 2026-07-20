Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open

Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards has not been ranked yet on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.812 mark. He has a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he has broken par 18.01% of the time.