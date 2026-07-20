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44M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Cam Davis taps in 7-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian

Cam Davis taps in 7-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian

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Cam Davis returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. Davis missed the cut at last year's tournament after shooting 1-over through two rounds.

Latest odds for Davis at the 3M Open.

Davis' recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72+1
2024T1968-69-65-72-10
2023T1068-67-70-65-14
2022T1670-68-70-69-7
2021T2871-69-73-64-7

At the 3M Open

  • In Davis' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Davis' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700

Davis' recent performances

  • Davis had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 7-under.
  • Davis has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.628-0.249
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.812-0.521
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.054-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2140.324
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.709-0.534

Davis' advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards has not been ranked yet on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.812 mark. He has a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he has broken par 18.01% of the time.
  • Davis currently ranks 189th with 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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