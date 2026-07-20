Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open
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Cam Davis taps in 7-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian
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Cam Davis returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. Davis missed the cut at last year's tournament after shooting 1-over through two rounds.
Davis' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2024
|T19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|2023
|T10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|2022
|T16
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|2021
|T28
|71-69-73-64
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.700
Davis' recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 7-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.628
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.812
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.054
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.214
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.709
|-0.534
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards has not been ranked yet on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a -0.812 mark. He has a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he has broken par 18.01% of the time.
- Davis currently ranks 189th with 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.