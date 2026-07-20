Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: 3M Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 52-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with the opportunity to make his mark at this Minnesota venue.
At the 3M Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.401
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.068
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.353
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.283
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.263
|0.654
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.068 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.
- Neergaard-Petersen ranked 91st with 362 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and broke par 20.56% of the time, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.