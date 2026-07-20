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44M AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 52-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 52-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with the opportunity to make his mark at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--

Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4010.335
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0680.038
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.353-0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2830.587
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2630.654

Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.401 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.068 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.
  • Neergaard-Petersen ranked 91st with 362 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and broke par 20.56% of the time, ranking 120th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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