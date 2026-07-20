Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: 3M Open

Højgaard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.

He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.