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38M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

Rasmus Højgaard sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Rasmus Højgaard will make his debut at TPC Twin Cities as the 3M Open takes place July 23-26, 2026. Kurt Kitayama returns as the defending champion after shooting 23-under to claim victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the 3M Open.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6270-65-69-72-84.300
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6572-71-71-72+67.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-68-68-820.222
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5378-70-73-77+1012.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6871-71-74-71+33.060
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2730.413
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.014-0.734
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.1390.018
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.306-0.018
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.426-0.322

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.014 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
  • Højgaard has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 123rd. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.426 ranks 51st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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-9

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3

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+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
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+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

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Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
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R4
-2
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