Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: 3M Open
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Rasmus Højgaard sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Rasmus Højgaard will make his debut at TPC Twin Cities as the 3M Open takes place July 23-26, 2026. Kurt Kitayama returns as the defending champion after shooting 23-under to claim victory in 2025.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.273
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.014
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.139
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.306
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.426
|-0.322
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.014 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
- Højgaard has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 123rd. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.426 ranks 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.