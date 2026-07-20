Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

Campos has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.

Campos has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.