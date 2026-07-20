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30M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at ISCO Championship

Rafael Campos sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at ISCO Championship

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Rafael Campos returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Campos at the 3M Open.

Campos's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-75+1
2024MC73-73+4
2021MC76-74+8

At the 3M Open

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Campos has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6766-71-72-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-69+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Campos has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -0.843 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.427-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0590.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.676-0.513
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.346-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.509-0.843

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.427 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.74% of the time.
  • Campos has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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