Rafael Campos betting profile: 3M Open
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Rafael Campos sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at ISCO Championship
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Rafael Campos returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. Campos looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Campos's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At the 3M Open
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Campos has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|66-71-72-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.843 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.427
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.059
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.676
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.346
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.509
|-0.843
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.427 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.74% of the time.
- Campos has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.