Preston Stout betting profile: 3M Open

Stout has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.

Stout has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.