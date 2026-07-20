Preston Stout betting profile: 3M Open
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Preston Stout sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Preston Stout missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Stout's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Stout's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Stout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Stout's recent performances
- Stout has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- Stout has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stout has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.156
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.320
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.419
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.348
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.291
|-0.248
Stout's advanced stats and rankings
- Stout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stout has delivered a 0.320 mark. He has hit 68.98% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Stout has struggled with a -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.50 putts per round and has broken par 26.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.