PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Preston Stout betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Preston Stout sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Preston Stout sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Preston Stout missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Stout at the 3M Open.

Stout's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-4

At the 3M Open

  • In Stout's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Stout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4968-67-68-71-6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-69-66-69-14--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-76+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--

Stout's recent performances

  • Stout has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • Stout has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stout has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1560.401
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3200.139
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.419-0.391
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.348-0.397
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.291-0.248

Stout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stout has delivered a 0.320 mark. He has hit 68.98% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Stout has struggled with a -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.50 putts per round and has broken par 26.39% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
13H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW