Pontus Nyholm betting profile: 3M Open
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Pontus Nyholm sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana
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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make his mark at the Minnesota venue.
At the 3M Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.183
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.374
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.006
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.058
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.492
|-0.331
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -0.374 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Nyholm currently sits 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 187 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% (111th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.