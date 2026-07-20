Pontus Nyholm betting profile: 3M Open

Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -0.374 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 21.99% of the time.