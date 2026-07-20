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25M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Pontus Nyholm sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make his mark at the Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1830.146
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.374-0.579
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.006-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0580.145
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.492-0.331

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm has a -0.374 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Nyholm currently sits 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 187 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% (111th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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