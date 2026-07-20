Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open

Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.