Pierceson Coody betting profile: 3M Open
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Pierceson Coody's 89-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at John Deere
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Coody finished tied for third at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Coody's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|2024
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-70-71-66
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-70-70
|-4
|18.023
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.426
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.096
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.359
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.179
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.342
|-0.111
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.096 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.55% of the time.
- Coody has earned 739 FedExCup Regular Season points (51st) and has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total (57th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.