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37M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Peter Malnati's 97-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere

Peter Malnati's 97-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere

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Peter Malnati returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Malnati at the 3M Open.

Malnati's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-66E
2024MC71-71E
2023MC70-75+3
2022T1168-69-69-70-8
2021MC70-71-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eleventh at 8-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -1.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.840-1.010
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.712-0.563
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2660.393
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5890.853
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.697-0.327

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.712 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
  • Malnati has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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