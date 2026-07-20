Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open

Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.712 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.