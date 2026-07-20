Peter Malnati betting profile: 3M Open
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Peter Malnati's 97-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere
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Peter Malnati returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Malnati's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-66
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2022
|T11
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eleventh at 8-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -1.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.840
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.712
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.266
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.589
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.697
|-0.327
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.840 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.712 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.