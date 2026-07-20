PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Paul Peterson's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Peterson at the 3M Open.

Peterson's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4

At the 3M Open

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-70-68-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4970-67-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260.000

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
  • Peterson has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.503-0.563
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3210.461
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2500.092
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.000-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.068-0.164

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.8 yards shows room for improvement.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.321 mark. He has a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Peterson delivers a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he breaks par 22.62% of the time.
  • Peterson currently ranks 149th with 125 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
33M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW