Paul Peterson betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Peterson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|70-67-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60.000
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.503
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.321
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.250
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.000
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.068
|-0.164
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.8 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.321 mark. He has a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivers a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he breaks par 22.62% of the time.
- Peterson currently ranks 149th with 125 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.