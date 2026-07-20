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33M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Patton Kizzire hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Patton Kizzire has missed the cut in three consecutive appearances at the 3M Open, most recently shooting 3-under in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to break through at this Minnesota tournament where Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the 3M Open.

Kizzire's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-3
2024MC76-73+7
2023MC74-70+2
2022T3868-69-72-72-3
2021T3972-67-70-70-5

At the 3M Open

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 38th at 3-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • Kizzire has an average of -0.770 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.932-0.770
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.235-0.855
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2890.300
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.311-0.336
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.189-1.660

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.932 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards shows his struggles off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kizzire sports a -0.235 mark. He has hit 61.86% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He averages 28.78 putts per round and has broken par 19.22% of the time.
  • Kizzire has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th, and has avoided bogeys 18.62% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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