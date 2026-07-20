Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open
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Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial
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Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025 after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Rodgers' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|T37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|2023
|T37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|2021
|T39
|71-69-71-68
|-5
At the 3M Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.167
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.210
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.004
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.268
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.105
|-0.829
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.