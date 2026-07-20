Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open

Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.