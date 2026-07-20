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42M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial

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Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2025 after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the 3M Open.

Rodgers' recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-4
2024T3765-73-69-70-7
2023T3769-67-69-70-9
2021T3971-69-71-68-5

At the 3M Open

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.167-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.210-0.607
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0040.023
Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2680.055
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.105-0.829

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
  • Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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