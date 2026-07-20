Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open
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Patrick Fishburn reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Corales Puntacana
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Patrick Fishburn finished tied for 44th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.
Fishburn's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|2024
|T6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
At the 3M Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.219
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.105
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.082
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.144
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.112
|0.111
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.105 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 95 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.