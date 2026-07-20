Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open

Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.105 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.