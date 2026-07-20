PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
45M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Corales Puntacana

Patrick Fishburn reaches par-5 No. 7 in two, makes birdie at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Patrick Fishburn finished tied for 44th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the 3M Open.

Fishburn's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4466-68-71-68-11
2024T671-67-63-70-13

At the 3M Open

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2190.566
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1050.091
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.082-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.144-0.458
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.1120.111

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.105 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
  • Fishburn has accumulated 95 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 163rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
44M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW