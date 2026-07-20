Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open

Hardy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Hardy has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.