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43M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

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Nick Hardy finished tied for 28th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at this year's 3M Open.

Latest odds for Hardy at the 3M Open.

Hardy's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2867-70-67-67-13
2024T4667-72-70-70-5
2023T1365-70-67-69-13
2022T5871-71-71-72+1

At the 3M Open

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4871-67-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2166-68-70-66-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC79-73+12--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0940.277
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.431-0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.192-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.424-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.570-0.292

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has a -0.431 mark. He has a 64.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he breaks par 21.21% of the time.
  • Hardy currently ranks 191st with 40 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Ryan Fox
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1

NZL
R. Fox
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2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
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-6

-9

2

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Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
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-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
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+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

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S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
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R4
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