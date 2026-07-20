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43M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap drains 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

Nick Dunlap drains 27-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

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Nick Dunlap has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the 3M Open, posting scores of 2-over in 2025 and 4-over in 2024. He returns to TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 as the defending champion Kurt Kitayama looks to repeat his 23-under victory from last year.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the 3M Open.

Dunlap's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-70+2
2024MC71-75+4

At the 3M Open

  • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dunlap has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.727-0.372
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.098-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1170.318
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.0870.177
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.4240.023

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.727 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.098 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
  • Dunlap has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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