Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: 3M Open

Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards reflects his current form.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lindheim sports a -0.877 mark. He has achieved a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lindheim has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.80, and he has broken par 13.33% of the time.