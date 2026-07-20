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30M AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

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Nicholas Lindheim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. Lindheim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Lindheim at the 3M Open.

Lindheim's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-72E

At the 3M Open

  • In Lindheim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lindheim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7469-68-76-69-22.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenW/D78+6--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D75+4--

Lindheim's recent performances

  • Lindheim had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 2-under.
  • Lindheim has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lindheim has averaged -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.142-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.877-1.045
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.274-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.021-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.273-1.318

Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lindheim sports a -0.877 mark. He has achieved a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lindheim has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.80, and he has broken par 13.33% of the time.
  • Lindheim currently ranks 216th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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