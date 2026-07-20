Neal Shipley betting profile: 3M Open
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Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 121 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Shipley finished tied for 37th at seven-under when he last competed at the 3M Open in 2024. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won last year at 23-under.
Shipley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
At the 3M Open
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of six-under.
- He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.670
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.234
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.519
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.570
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.653
|-0.350
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (third) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Shipley sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.