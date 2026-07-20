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40M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 121 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 121 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Shipley finished tied for 37th at seven-under when he last competed at the 3M Open in 2024. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won last year at 23-under.

Latest odds for Shipley at the 3M Open.

Shipley's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3773-66-69-69-7

At the 3M Open

  • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of six-under.
  • He has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6700.496
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.2340.364
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.519-0.306
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.570-0.905
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.653-0.350

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (third) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Shipley sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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