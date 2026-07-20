Neal Shipley betting profile: 3M Open

Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (third) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Shipley sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.99% of the time.