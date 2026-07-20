Muzzy Donohue betting profile: 3M Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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The 3M Open runs July 23-26, 2026 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, featuring an $8.8 million purse. Donohue has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Donohue's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Donohue's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Donohue's recent performances
- Donohue's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Explore NB Open, where he posted a score of 2-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donohue as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.