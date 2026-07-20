PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
20M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Michael Kim hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Michael Kim returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. Kim missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-under.

Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-71-1
2023MC75-71+4
2021T3971-67-68-73-5

At the 3M Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after shooting 1-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 5-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.353-0.030
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0500.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1070.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.361-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0650.027

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.353 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.050 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
16M AGO
2026 3M Open preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
20M AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
20M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW