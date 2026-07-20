Michael Kim betting profile: 3M Open
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Michael Kim hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Michael Kim returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. Kim missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-under.
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2021
|T39
|71-67-68-73
|-5
At the 3M Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after shooting 1-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 5-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-68-66
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-72-70-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.353
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.050
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.107
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.361
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.065
|0.027
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.353 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.050 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Kim has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.