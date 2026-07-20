Michael Brennan betting profile: 3M Open
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Michael Brennan reaches par-5 No. 2 in two, makes birdie at John Deere
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Players in This Article
Michael Brennan has not competed in the 3M Open in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026, looking to make his mark at this Minnesota venue.
At the 3M Open
- Brennan has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|72-68-70-71
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.767
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.107
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.510
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.396
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.031
|0.050
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.767 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.7 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 273 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.