Michael Brennan betting profile: 3M Open

Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.767 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.7 yards ranked third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.