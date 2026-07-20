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45M AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan reaches par-5 No. 2 in two, makes birdie at John Deere

Michael Brennan reaches par-5 No. 2 in two, makes birdie at John Deere

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Michael Brennan has not competed in the 3M Open in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026, looking to make his mark at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Brennan at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Brennan has not competed in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7670.578
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1070.270
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.510-0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.396-0.503
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0310.050

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.767 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.7 yards ranked third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.107 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Brennan has earned 273 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 105th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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