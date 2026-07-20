Max McGreevy betting profile: 3M Open
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Max McGreevy's 126-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana
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Max McGreevy returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
McGreevy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2023
|T30
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|2022
|MC
|76-75
|+9
At the 3M Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.159
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.420
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.123
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.363
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.339
|0.779
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (57th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.420 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.