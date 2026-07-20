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32M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy's 126-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

Max McGreevy's 126-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Corales Puntacana

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Max McGreevy returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set to tee off July 23-26, 2026. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the 3M Open.

McGreevy's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-2
2023T3068-69-69-68-10
2022MC76-75+9

At the 3M Open

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.779 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.159-0.049
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4200.468
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1230.193
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.3630.166
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3390.779

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (57th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.420 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
  • McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 108th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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