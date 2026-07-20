Max McGreevy betting profile: 3M Open

McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (57th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.420 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.