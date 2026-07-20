Max Homa betting profile: 3M Open
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Max Homa on ups, downs of PGA TOUR life, career
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Max Homa finished tied for 39th at 12-under in last year's 3M Open. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Homa's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
At the 3M Open
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-66-68-64
|-19
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 1.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.095
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.177
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.059
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.291
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.149
|1.243
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.177 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
- Homa has earned 767 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.