Max Homa betting profile: 3M Open

Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.

Homa has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.