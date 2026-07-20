Max Greyserman betting profile: 3M Open
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Max Greyserman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at John Deere
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Max Greyserman missed the cut at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Greyserman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2024
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.018
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.193
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.100
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.082
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.029
|0.225
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 345 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.