Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open

McNealy has finished in the top ten once and the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.

McNealy has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.