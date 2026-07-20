Maverick McNealy betting profile: 3M Open
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Maverick McNealy drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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McNealy finished tied for third at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 3M Open.
McNealy's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2024
|T3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|2022
|T49
|71-71-68-73
|-1
|2021
|T16
|67-67-68-73
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|67-64-71-72
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top ten once and the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.127
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.103
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.358
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.432
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.815
|0.809
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.103 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 753 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.815 ranks 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.