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Matti Schmid betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Matti Schmid drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at RBC Canadian

Matti Schmid drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at RBC Canadian

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Matti Schmid finished tied for 61st at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his performance from last year's tournament.

Latest odds for Schmid at the 3M Open.

Schmid's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6163-68-76-69-8
2024T1270-70-65-68-11
2023T2068-70-66-68-12

At the 3M Open

  • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Schmid's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-69-67-69-739.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-72-65-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7467-69-75-74+52.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-70-72-68-113.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125

Schmid's recent performances

  • Schmid has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Schmid has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schmid has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.028-0.042
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.3500.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.080-0.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0240.226
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.4350.397

Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.350 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
  • Schmid ranked 64th with 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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