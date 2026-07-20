Matthieu Pavon betting profile: 3M Open
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Matthieu Pavon hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at RBC Canadian
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Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 44th at 11-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 3M Open.
Pavon's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
At the 3M Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-69-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.165
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.406
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.026
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.145
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.070
|-0.127
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.406 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.
- Pavon currently sits 117th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 236 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.