Matthieu Pavon betting profile: 3M Open

Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.406 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.