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41M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Mark Hubbard sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Mark Hubbard finished tied for 61st at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the 3M Open.

Hubbard's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6166-68-74-68-8
2023MC71-70-1
2021T1668-68-72-67-9

At the 3M Open

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.500
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -1.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.191-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.117-0.384
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0360.208
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.704-1.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.743-1.265

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
  • Hubbard earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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