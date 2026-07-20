Mark Hubbard betting profile: 3M Open
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Mark Hubbard sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Mark Hubbard finished tied for 61st at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2021
|T16
|68-68-72-67
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -1.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.191
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.117
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.036
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.704
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.743
|-1.265
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Hubbard earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.