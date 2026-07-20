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26M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

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Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making his first cut in recent tournaments.

Latest odds for Rozo at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -1.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0440.581
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.059-0.767
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.363-0.635
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-1.292-1.077
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.670-1.898

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a -0.059 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.46, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
  • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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