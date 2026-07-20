Marcelo Rozo betting profile: 3M Open

Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a -0.059 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.46, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.