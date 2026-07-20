Marcelo Rozo betting profile: 3M Open
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Marcelo Rozo sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making his first cut in recent tournaments.
At the 3M Open
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -1.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.044
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.059
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.363
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-1.292
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.670
|-1.898
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a -0.059 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.46, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.