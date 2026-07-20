Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.313 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.

Hughes has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.