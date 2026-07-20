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23M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 12 at Corales Puntacana

Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 12 at Corales Puntacana

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Mackenzie Hughes returns to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, set to tee off July 23-26. Hughes finished tied for 53rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Hughes at the 3M Open.

Hughes's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5366-71-69-68-10
2024T1964-72-70-68-10
2023T3069-68-69-68-10

At the 3M Open

  • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Hughes has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.2070.245
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.313-0.527
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4430.627
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3600.789
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2831.134

Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.313 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
  • Hughes has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.13% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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