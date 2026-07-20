Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open
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Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 12 at Corales Puntacana
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Mackenzie Hughes returns to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, set to tee off July 23-26. Hughes finished tied for 53rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Hughes's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|2024
|T19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|2023
|T30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.207
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.313
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.443
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.360
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.283
|1.134
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.313 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.13% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.