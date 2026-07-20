Mac Meissner betting profile: 3M Open
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Mac Meissner nearly aces No. 16, sets up birdie at John Deere
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Mac Meissner finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.
Meissner's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|2024
|T59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.099
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.206
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.225
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.297
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.629
|0.215
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.206 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivers a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- Meissner ranks 70th with 515 FedExCup Regular Season points and 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.61%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.