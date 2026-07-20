PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner nearly aces No. 16, sets up birdie at John Deere

Mac Meissner nearly aces No. 16, sets up birdie at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Mac Meissner finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Meissner at the 3M Open.

Meissner's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1466-67-67-68-16
2024T5971-69-67-74-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.099-0.251
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.206-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2250.167
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2970.331
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6290.215

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.206 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivers a 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
  • Meissner ranks 70th with 515 FedExCup Regular Season points and 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.61%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
33M AGO
2026 3M Open preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
37M AGO
Ben James betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
37M AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW